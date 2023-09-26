3 Arizona Cardinals players whose stocks continue to trend north in 2023
At 1-2, the Arizona Cardinals have been competitive in all three of their games this season, and the following players are a major reason behind it.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Kyzir White, LB
For years, Budda Baker has been the heart of the Arizona Cardinals defense, but Kyzir White has at least taken the mantle in the interim. With a PFF Grade of 77.2, White ranks 10th out of 75 qualified players at the position, and he only seems to get better each week.
Against the Cowboys in Week 3, White racked up 14 tackles and picked off quarterback Dak Prescott to help lead the Cardinals to their first win under head coach Jonathan Gannon. So far, White has 30 combined tackles, putting him on-pace for an astounding 170 on the season, but he’s been far beyond a tackling machine.
In coverage, White has allowed just a 69.2 passer rating. He also has seven stops - a metric where a tackle results in a successful play for the defense. If there is any blemish on White’s resume so far this season, it’s that he has three missed tackles, which equates to a 10% missed tackle rate - but that’s a microscopic weakness considering all he has done this season.