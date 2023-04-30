Arizona Cardinals: How much playing time will each rookie get in 2023?
Michael Wilson, WR
This one depends on A, Michael Wilson’s health, and B, whether DeAndre Hopkins is still a Cardinal. Wilson found himself battling injuries for three seasons in a row, and if that continues in camp, it will be hard to see him get playing time if Hopkins is still in the desert. However, if all goes well in camp and if Hopkins is elsewhere, expect Wilson to see playing time sooner than later.
Jon Gaines II, OG
Jon Gaines II comes with a remarkable set of college football experience, and he’s versatile enough to become a key backup in 2023. However, don’t expect him to see the field often this season unless he can outperform a few key veterans.
Clayton Tune, QB
Chances are, the Arizona Cardinals won’t keep five, or even four quarterbacks on the active roster. That said, Tune could start his career on the practice squad, and will likely see zero action in 2023. The only way he’s on the active roster is if he outshines Colt McCoy, David Blough, and Jeff Driskel.