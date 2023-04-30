Arizona Cardinals: How much playing time will each rookie get in 2023?
Owen Pappoe, ILB
This pick further foreshadows two things: A, Zaven Collins might join the rotation at outside linebacker/edge or at least see significant time there, and B, Isaiah Simmons will probably see more time in the secondary. While Krys Barnes and Kyzir White can hold things down at inside linebacker, Pappoe will operate in a rotational role. He’s a late-round pick who will see more than his fair share of playing time.
Kei’Trel Clark, CB
He’s a versatile corner playing for a team with a weak unit. This tells me that, despite Kei’Trel Clark’s small size, he will see more playing time than you think.
Dante Stills, DT
One of the better value picks for the Arizona Cardinals in this draft. At 284 lb, Dante Stills is small for a defensive tackle, but with a weak rotation in front of him, don’t be surprised if he gets an early look if injuries and poor production once again plague the defensive tackle position.
