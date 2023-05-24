Arizona Cardinals: Popular outlet lists 5 landing spots for DeAndre Hopkins
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Carolina Panthers
Finally, we got another interesting one in the Carolina Panthers. And while it’s also farfetched to see Hopkins go to Carolina, it’s also more realistic than the likes of Green Bay, given the hot commodity that is Bryce Young.
It would be a longshot to see Hopkins willing to catch passes from a rookie, but following his endorsement of Clayton Tune earlier in the week, it’s also possible he would be cool with the idea of playing alongside the ultra-talented Bryce Young. Further, the Panthers, under veteran head coach Frank Reich, could have the potential to surprise a few people this season, and that could entice Hopkins.
Overall, the likeliest candidates on this list include Buffalo and Kansas City, though it would be interesting to see Hopkins in the Motor City to help return respectability to a franchise that has lacked it over the past 60-plus seasons. Carolina would also be an interesting option should such a trade occur.
