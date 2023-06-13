Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 position battles heading into 2023
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Center
Projected Starter: Hjalte Froholdt; Number One Contender: Jon Gaines II
If you look at the Arizona Cardinals roster, you’ll notice that they don’t have a true center. But Hjalte Froholdt and Jon Gaines II have experience at the position, and they will battle it out in camp, with the more experienced Froholdt holding a slight edge.
But the Cardinals also invested a draft pick in Gaines, and it’s likely that he is in their plans to ultimately take over for Froholdt. As with Tune and Wilson, if Gaines even remotely outperforms Froholdt and the coaching staff feels he’s ready to take on the responsibilities of being a starter in this league, look for him to open the season as the number one center.
4 - EDGE
Projected Starters: Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders; Number One Contenders: Zaven Collins, B.J. Ojulari
I can already hear the, “You don’t move a productive player like Zaven Collins to a new position only for him to be a projected backup.” Okay, I get it, and I agree. However, Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders have experience and success at the position, while Collins and rookie B.J. Ojulari do not.
Thomas and Sanders also played well when given their respective chances last season. However, once Collins and Ojulari have acclimated themselves to the position, look for them to start rotating in and seeing more playing time with Sanders and Thomas.
Further, this is likely to happen well before Week 1. Once the regular season arrives, expect this underrated group of edge rushers to play better than most critics believe.