Arizona Cardinals possess impressive depth at offensive tackle
By Jim Koch
The offensive tackle position is one area of the roster that the Arizona Cardinals won't have to be concerned about in 2023.
All throughout the offseason, the Arizona Cardinals front office has been lambasted for the unimpressive contingent of players they've assembled. Take a close look at the club's current roster and it's easy to see why general manager Monti Ossenfort and company have had to endure a severe amount of criticism.
Despite the team's overall lack of talent, there's one position that could actually turn out to be a Cardinals strength. When it comes to depth at the offensive tackle spot, "Big Red" may actually rank right up there among the league's best.
It all starts with D.J. Humphries, Arizona's starting left tackle since 2017. Since he turned pro back in 2015, the steady veteran has been credited with an impressive 70 starts. Cards quarterbacks can rest easy, knowing that the 29-year-old Humphries is protecting their blindside.
While Humphries has certainly been a solid performer for the Redbirds over the years, there's a fairly good chance that first-pick Paris Johnson Jr. will replace him in 2024. Ossenfort received a ton of praise for moving up six spots during the draft's opening round to select the Ohio State University stud. There's also a possibility that Johnson could start at right tackle, or even left guard, while he waits to take over for Humphries.
Newcomers and mainstays alike provide depth for the Arizona Cardinals at offensive tackle
Kelvin Beachum has been an absolute godsend since he came to the Cardinals back in 2020. Just days after telling a local radio show that Kyler Murray needs to "grow up a little bit", the 34-year-old Beachum was signed to a two-year, $5.15 million extension. Whether the 12th-year pro can hold off the much-younger Johnson's challenge for the right tackle gig remains to be seen.
It was revealed on Wednesday that Josh Jones, a fourth-year blocker out of the University of Houston, has earned a raise. Thanks to the NFL's proven performance escalator, the 26-year-old will have almost $1.5 million added to his salary this coming fall. Jones is a versatile lineman who can provide depth at both the tackle and guard positions for Arizona.
Ossenfort added even more experience to the offensive tackle spot this past March when he signed Dennis Daley away from the Tennessee Titans. The 26-year-old started 15 games at left tackle for that franchise last fall, when Taylor Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury. Prior to his stint with the Titans, Daley made 34 appearances (21 starts) for the Carolina Panthers, alternating between both the tackle and guard spots.
Elijah Wilkinson, another free-agent acquisition by the Cards, has started matchups for three different NFL teams. The 28-year old logged 26 starts for the Denver Broncos, one with the Chicago Bears and nine for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. Like several of his teammates, Wilkinson has the versatility to perform at either tackle or guard.
(Information provided by Pro Football Reference)