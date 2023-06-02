Arizona Cardinals: Who will earn the WR1 spot in the post-Hopkins Era?
By Sion Fawkes
It’s been seven days since the Arizona Cardinals cut DeAndre Hopkins. Who will be his successor as the eventual WR1 in the desert?
Conventional wisdom points to Marquise Brown snagging the WR1 spot for the Arizona Cardinals. But it’s not all cut and dry. Brown is a great option to be the WR1, and he will likely open the season as such, barring any potential injury.
But there are others on the roster who could sneak in and snag the spot from Brown. Michael Wilson is one name that jumps out. If he stays healthy, then Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing could make him the go-to in the desert.
Despite Wilson playing in just 14 games over his final three seasons in college, he was highly productive in those contests. He logged 64 total receptions, 864 yards, 13.5 yards per catch, and five touchdowns in that span.
And this came following a dynamic 2019 season when he nabbed 56 receptions, 672 yards, 12.0 yards per catch, and five touchdowns in just 12 games. So yeah, don’t be too shocked if Wilson ultimately beats out Brown at some point in the season.
Do the Arizona Cardinals have a darkhorse candidate for the WR1?
Greg Dortch is one name that jumps out more than any other. Sure, he’s the smallest receiver of the bunch and has been forced to carve his niche in the NFL in an unconventional way. But last season, he proved he can perform at a high level and on a consistent basis.
Last year, Dortch was a longshot to make the team, but he proved the doubters wrong. He was also a longshot to see extended playing time, and he obviously proved everyone wrong again.
This season, he has slim odds to become the WR1 in the desert. But if his productivity continues to trend north, if Michael Wilson needs an adjustment period, and Brown struggles with another injury, it will open the door for the 5’7 Dortch. And it would be up to him to keep the job.
