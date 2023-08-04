Arizona Cardinals: 3 high-potential, but written off players in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have a slew of young players, and many of them possess untapped potential that can help the team overachieve in 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
Every season, NFL teams across the league have at least a few players with through-the-roof potential that never gets recognized, and the Arizona Cardinals are no different. Last season, one of those players was Greg Dortch, who you can expect to see an increased role in the offense this season with a coaching staff that should further recognize his talents.
This season, you will see more than a fair number of high-potential players flying under the radar because of the Redbirds overall youth. But there are three names that jump out more than the others, and they could be players you may not have put much stock into.
3 written off Arizona Cardinals to keep an eye on in preseason
1 - Dennis Daley, OG
When you think of Dennis Daley, you are probably thinking about the disaster of a season he had with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. But there is a reason Daley is getting a fair shake with the Arizona Cardinals First Team offensive line on occasion - his abilities are perfect for the run-first system.
We need to remember that Daley was mainly playing tackle, and not guard last season, which probably accounted for many of those 12 sacks (first in the NFL, per PFF) that he allowed. In Arizona, the Cardinals will use a system that will best fit Daley’s strengths, and he should also kick inside as an interior lineman.
2 - Rashard Lawrence, DT
Like Daley, when Rashard Lawrence crosses your mind, you will probably associate it with something negative, given his endless injuries since entering the league. But Lawrence started coming on stronger last season before yet another injury ended his campaign.
If Lawrence stays healthy, he could surprise us and pick up where he left off in 2022. This isn’t to say Lawrence will be an impact player, but he can develop into a solid starter that opposing offensive lines will be forced to double team.
3 - Ty’Son Williams, RB
Everyone, myself included, has at one time or another, listed Ty’Son Williams as the odd man out in the Arizona Cardinals running back room. Williams isn’t James Conner and he will never be an RB1, he’s not the youngest back in the room like Keaontay Ingram or Emari Demercado, and he doesn’t carry Corey Clement’s special teams value.
But we all forget just how productive Williams can be in a run-first system, something he showed us when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. Williams has 35 career rushing attempts, 185 yards, and 5.3 yards per carry, telling me if someone other than Conner is likely to produce in this offense, Williams would be a good guess.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)