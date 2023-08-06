3 Arizona Cardinals who can turn in All-Pro campaigns in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have a few highly talented players on defense. Can any of them rise up and snag the honor of achieving All-Pro status?
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Zaven Collins, EDGE
Nobody switches positions after they enjoy a successful season unless someone on the coaching staff thinks that player can be more dominant somewhere else. That’s the case with Zaven Collins, one of my listed impact players who could make a living tracking down and chasing quarterbacks in the backfield as routinely as he did with running backs last season.
Collins only logged two quarterback sacks in 2022 and four quarterback hits, but his 11 tackles for loss are proof that he can get into the backfield often. His 100 combined tackles also tell us that even in his new position, he will also find opposing ball carriers.
No, he’s never primarily played outside linebacker/EDGE before at the NFL level, but it doesn’t mean Collins won’t surprise us and take home some unprecedented accolades. As it stands, Collins is an obvious dark horse, but he is also a proven player who has surprised us in the past.