Arizona Cardinals, Rams have potential to be the best uniform matchup of Week 6
The Arizona Cardinals made a major uniform upgrade when they introduced a modernized-classic icy white uniform in April 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
Once upon a time, the Arizona Cardinals had just two uniform sets - red jerseys with white pants and white jerseys with white pants when they started play in the desert in 1988. In 1990, the Cardinals wore red pants with their white jerseys, and it remained that way until 2002, when they paired their red jerseys and pants for the first time in modern NFL history.
That look lives on today with the Cardinals latest uniform, but sooner or later, we should see a modernized classic look when they ultimately pair the red jersey with their white pants. For now, at least, we have a modernized classic with their icy white uniforms.
This Sunday, the Cards will take the field once more wearing those icy whites, while the Rams might wear their own modern classic: The royal blue helmet and jerseys with the gradient numbers. We don’t know, however, whether they will pair the look with their yellow (or gold, I guess?), blue, or bone colored pants.
Arizona Cardinals should make Rams uniform choice easy this Sunday
With their icy whites, the Arizona Cardinals finally look like what the Redbirds have historically looked like after nearly 20 seasons of wearing those horrible Reebok-era uniforms. The Rams, unfortunately, are the team I’m worried about for the upcoming contest.
So many times already this season, we’ve seen one team wear a clean, modern classic, or even a classic look, only for the other team to mess it up by wearing something that is not even remotely aesthetically pleasing to the eyes - at least that’s my subjective opinion. The Rams already did this earlier in the year when they faced the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, pairing their bone jerseys and pants.
Against the Colts, whose look is timeless, Los Angeles should have rolled with the white jerseys and yellow pants to give off a modern classic flair to the game. This week, let’s hope the Rams grow a little wiser and wear their gold pants vs. the Cards, which could give it the Best Uniform Matchup of the Week in my book.
So far for Week 6, the Colts vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Browns, Lions vs. Buccaneers (creamsicles are back!), and Chargers vs. Cowboys are other top contenders. We will wait and see what the Rams decide to wear this coming Sunday.
Source: Gridiron-Uniforms