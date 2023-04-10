Arizona Cardinals: Ranking each first round pick of the Steve Keim Era
3 - D.J. Humphries, OT/Florida (2015)
D.J. Humphries didn’t exactly take the NFL by storm, as he basically had a “redshirt season” as a rookie, failing to record a single down. Then came three injury-riddled seasons between 2016 and 2018, when Humphries played in 27 of 48 possible contests.
Looking like yet another bust, Humphries got it together and started every possible regular season game but one between 2019 and 2021, and he earned his first and only Pro Bowl appearance to date. As it stands, Humphries could remain part of the Arizona Cardinals plans for the foreseeable future.
2 - Kyler Murray, QB/Oklahoma (2019)
Many will rank Kyler Murray as the top pick here, but there is one more name you need to consider before crowning quarterback as the champion top pick of the Steve Keim era. Sure, he has the accolades, which include Rookie of the Year and two Pro Bowls. But he doesn’t have the same kind of success that other former top overall picks have enjoyed.
Nonetheless, Murray looks like he will be the guy for the Arizona Cardinals moving forward. And if he develops more consistent work habits, he could ultimately become the top player on this list.
1 - Haason Reddick, LB/Temple (2017)
Imagine for a second, if the Arizona Cardinals knew how to use Haason Reddick in his rookie season. Chances are, he’d still be in the desert today, as opposed to leading a powerhouse defense over in Philadelphia.
Sure, Reddick looked like yet another draft bust of Steve Keim’s, but in 2020, he went off and posted 12.5 sacks, including five in a single game. Some pointed to the latter fact as justification to let Reddick walk, and to retain Chandler Jones, and the Cards have been regretting it ever since.
Reddick made a stop in Carolina to record 11.0 sacks and 12 tackles behind the line with the Panthers before he signed with the Eagles in 2022. Last season, he amassed 16.0 sacks, forced five fumbles, and logged 11 tackles for loss. Oh, and he was also Second-Team All-Pro.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)