Arizona Cardinals reaching the century mark in rushing yards headlines Week 15’s bold predictions
The Arizona Cardinals return to action in Week 15, and while the mighty San Francisco 49ers stand in their way it doesn’t mean we can’t get bold.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have a tough one coming up this week when the San Francisco 49ers fly into Glendale. Although the Niners hit a speed bump earlier in the season, it’s now far in the rearview mirror, and since they are competing for the top seed in the NFC with the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, expect them to give the Cards everything they have.
But it doesn’t mean we can’t be positive about Arizona who, even with low expectations this season, haven’t fared as poorly as many fans may have previously believed. Nobody will call 3-10 a good record, but the amount of fight the Cards have shown all season also means that this is no guaranteed win for the Niners, especially if the following bold predictions become a reality.
3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 vs. the 49ers
1 - Running game hits the century mark
The San Francisco 49ers are giving up just 78.3 rushing yards per game, which is the best in the NFL through 14 weeks. But with a strong running game, the Arizona Cardinals could also circumvent the Niners, and gain consistent yardage from running backs James Conner and Michael Carter.
In Week 4, the Cards hit that century mark, and they have done so in all but three games this season. So while this is a bold prediction considering how well the 49ers have stopped the run overall, it’s not something the Redbirds haven’t done before.
Expect Conner to get most of the carries, and if he can at least average what the Niners have been giving up this season, which sits at 3.9 yards per, then he will lead “Big Red” to yet another outstanding game on the ground. This would help open up the offense for short and even downfield passes later, which leads to the second bold prediction on the list.