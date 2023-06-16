Arizona Cardinals could add a big receiver in July’s supplemental draft
By Sion Fawkes
Only Rondale Moore, Marquise Brown, Andre Baccellia, and Greg Dortch remain at receiver from the Steve Keim era, and each are 5’10 and under.
While the Arizona Cardinals added some size to their receiving corp with Zach Pascal, Michael Wilson, Brandon Smith, Daniel Arias, and Brian Cobbs, they could add a tremendous talent in Milton Wright when the NFL Supplemental Draft makes its return next month. And if you remember correctly, the last time the Cards took a player in the supplemental draft, it worked out well.
That player was Jalen Thompson, who starred at Washington State for three seasons. Thompson has since become quite the staple on the Cardinals, forming one of the league’s most remarkable tandems at safety with All-Pro Budda Baker, putting up elite numbers in the process.
So will a team looking to get younger once again see if they can hit it big in the supplemental draft with a talent like Wright? With so many picks in 2024, it wouldn’t hurt.
Arizona Cardinals could land another receiver in supplemental draft
Since the Cardinals had just four wins last season, they will be part of the group that gets the first right of refusal for supplemental draft prospects. And since the Cards can use another big target at receiver, Milton Wright is there for the taking.
Per Sports-Reference, Wright is 6’3, 195 lb, and he had a productive 2021 season. That year, he played in 11 games, logged 57 catches, 732 yards, 12.8 yards per reception, and seven touchdowns. In 2019 and 2020, Wright started in 16 games, catching 42 passes for 593 yards, and three scores.
Academic ineligibility cost Wright his 2022 season, but had he been able to play, chances are, he would have built upon his performance in 2021. If the Cardinals gave up a pick to select Wright, they could add a big body into the slot, with third round pick Michael Wilson splitting out wide, opposite of Marquise Brown, while Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore act as the fourth and fifth receivers, respectively.
Wright would also supplement a pass-catching unit that also includes the upstart Trey McBride and the experienced Zach Ertz. We will see if the Cardinals decide to take Wright just under a month from today.
Source: NFL supplemental draft to return after three-year absence by Mike Santa Barbara, Yardbarker.com