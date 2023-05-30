Ranking the Arizona Cardinals receivers for 2023 (Who Steps Up?)
By Sion Fawkes
With DeAndre Hopkins now a free agent, the Arizona Cardinals will have a new number one receiver in 2023. Who tops the list going into the summer?
The Arizona Cardinals have 10 receivers remaining on their roster, and while there are intriguing names all over the board, only between six and seven will make the 53-man lineup when Week 1 rolls around in September. A few more may find themselves on the practice squad, and at least two names could be on their final chance given their respective ages.
So who ranks where going into the summer of 2023? Keep reading to see where the Cardinals receivers rank.
Arizona Cardinals receivers ranked for 2023
10 - Brian Cobbs
Brian Cobbs impressed as a tryout player in rookie camp and saw himself getting an invite to more offseason activities and perhaps even training camp. He is still a longshot for the 53-man roster, but he could realistically sneak onto the practice squad.
9 - Javon Wims
Javon Wims has been bouncing around the league for a while now. At this point, he’s nothing but a training camp asset who probably won’t make the roster thanks to the younger and more intriguing talent ahead of him.
8 - Andre Baccellia
Andre Baccellia has been part of the Arizona Cardinals since 2021, but he’s barely made a dent from a productivity standpoint. He won’t be sticking around following final cuts.
7 - Daniel Arias III
You might be surprised to see Daniel Arias III ranked so highly. But he can make a name for himself on special teams, which might just land him a place on the roster.
6 - Auden Tate
Auden Tate is one of those tweener players who, if he doesn’t make the team as a receiver, could have an outside chance to stick around as a tight end. I wouldn’t count him out just yet.
5 - Zach Pascal
Zach Pascal’s familiarity with head coach Jonathan Gannon will land him a spot on the Arizona Cardinals. However, he may see most of his playing time on special teams unless the Cards want to roll with more size at the position.
4 - Rondale Moore
A former second round pick heading into his third season, Rondale Moore should rank higher. But injuries have limited his production and until he can overcome them, he’s nothing more than a mediocre asset in the desert.
3 - Michael Wilson
While injuries also affected Michael Wilson, we don’t yet know if that will be the case in the NFL. Further, with Hopkins gone, he will get more than his fair share of chances to excel from Day One.
2 - Greg Dortch
Had Greg Dortch been given a fair chance under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, he would have been the Arizona Cardinals leading receiver in 2022. Look for him to get a much fairer shake under Gannon.
1 - Marquise Brown
Actually, I take that back. Had Marquise Brown not suffered a midseason injury, he would have been far and away the leading receiver. Look for Brown to threaten 100 receptions this year, even without Kyler Murray throwing him the football to start things off. That’s assuming he stays healthy, of course.
Overall, the Arizona Cardinals may have a pair of smallish receivers in Brown and Dortch leading things off. But they also have a larger option in Michael Wilson, with Rondale Moore likely getting a look along with Zach Pascal.