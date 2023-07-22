Why the Arizona Cardinals receivers may be exciting in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals receivers are full of youth in 2023, and it’s one of many reasons why they could be one of the more exciting units this season.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have two receivers with playmaking potential but struggled with injuries since college. Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore could prove to be a pair of reliable targets in 2023 if only they manage to stay healthy.
Tack a healthy Wilson and Moore onto a receiving unit that includes a speedy playmaker in Marquise Brown and an underrated but sure handed Greg Dortch, and the Cardinals receiving unit could put up better-than-advertised numbers. Yeah, even a top four comprising a trio of smaller guys still boasts big play potential.
Far too often, however, I get inquiries regarding who will be there to throw them the football. Listen, we know Kyler Murray’s coming back this season at some point, and while it’s an overrated concept, he’s not getting voted into Pro Bowls unless his play turned more than a few heads. Therefore, he’s more than capable of connecting with these receivers.
In the meantime, Clayton Tune and/or Colt McCoy should also be proficient in getting the ball to the Cardinals wideouts if the running game opens things up for the passing game. Yeah, you could see Tune and McCoy struggle without a strong running game, but with a deep offensive line, the backs might just be okay here.
Arizona Cardinals receivers could have multiple playmakers
The sheer playmaking potential of this unit makes them beyond exciting. Sure, the running game must be in sync to help open passing lanes for Tune or McCoy, and ultimately, Murray. But we saw in 2022 how effective Brown and Moore are when they are not dealing with nagging injuries.
We also saw just how good of a player Greg Dortch is when he gets a chance. And finally, we’ve also seen Michael Wilson make his fair share of things happen when healthy during his time at Stanford.
Further, Arizona’s receivers may be quite deceptive. Brown, Moore, and Dortch are all 5’9 and under, but their speed and overall agility mean they can find themselves getting a step or two on opponents quite often.
Overall, you have a projected top four featuring sure handed receivers, and a trio of small, shifty players who could, if the running game draws opposing defenses in, cause headaches for defensive coordinators. Once Murray is back in the lineup, then this group can surprise more than a few doubters.