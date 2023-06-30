Arizona Cardinals: Who has the most receiving touchdowns in a single season?
By Sion Fawkes
Plenty of players on the Arizona Cardinals and their predecessors can hold the record for most touchdowns in a single season.
The Arizona Cardinals landed in the desert in 1988, and since then, they’ve seen just two players score double-digit touchdowns in a single season: Larry Fitzgerald, and Anquan Boldin. But the St. Louis Cardinals had a plethora of players reach 10 or more single-season receiving touchdowns.
One of those players holds the franchise record that still stands to this day. Sonny Randle, who in 1960, the first year the Cardinals played in the Gateway to the West, caught 62 passes for 893 yards, and 15 touchdowns.
This came just 12 years after Mal Kutner set the record for the Chicago Cardinals. In 1948, Kutner logged just 41 receptions, but he amassed an astounding 943 yards (23.0 yards per catch), and 14 touchdowns.
Fast-forward to 1983, and Roy Green tied Kutner but fell one touchdown reception shy of Randle’s record. Green also had 12 touchdown catches in 1984.
Arizona Cardinals player with single-season receiving touchdowns record…
As we outlined earlier, Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald have both logged 10-plus receiving touchdowns in a single season during their respective careers in the desert. But Fitzgerald holds the all-time record from 1988 until the time of this writing (2023).
In 2008, Fitzgerald had a season to remember, logging 96 catches for 1,431 yards, and 12 touchdowns, breaking his own record set in 2005 and 2007, edging out Boldin, who had 11 touchdown catches in ‘08.
But Fitzgerald wasn’t done, as he snagged 13 touchdown receptions in 2009, with 97 catches and 1,092 yards overall. In short, Fitzgerald saw himself score 10 or more receiving touchdowns in a single season on five different occasions, so it’s not farfetched as to why he’s often referred to as the best receiver in franchise history, and one of the best in NFL history.
(Statistics provided by Stat-Muse)