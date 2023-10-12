Arizona Cardinals roll with defense in Mock Draft 1.0
At 1-4, the Arizona Cardinals are looking at a high draft pick if the 2023 NFL Season ended today. Here is who the Redbirds could take…
By Sion Fawkes
8 - Green Bay Packers: Olu Fashanu, OT/Penn State
David Bakhtiari is aging, so the Packers will take the best offensive tackle on the board in Olu Fashanu in this mock. If Fashanu is gone when the draft rolls around six-and-a-half months from today, then they need to go with the next-best lineman in the draft.
9 - Las Vegas Raiders: JJ McCarthy, QB/Michigan
Yes, this is a massive reach, and the Raiders would be smart to just trade down. But, they need a young quarterback of the future. Ideally, they’ll take JJ McCarthy much later, but if they feel he can be the guy, then they should have no qualms reaching for him.
10 - Arizona Cardinals (from Hou): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB/Alabama
I can’t stress enough how badly the Arizona Cardinals need a corner with an underperforming Marco Wilson and an aging Antonio Hamilton. Kei’Trel Clark should be in the slot, and Garrett Williams could take one of the spots on the corners, so Kool-Aid would complete the young trio at the opposite end.
Source: 2024 NFL Mock Draft: New 2-Round Projections Heading into Week 6 by Luke Easterling, SI.com