3 major duds in Arizona Cardinals Week 5 loss to Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, and it came in part because of a few duds on the Redbirds part.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Marco Wilson, CB
Once again, Marco Wilson struggled in pass coverage, and it’s becoming the norm these days that, regardless of who lines up against him, he’s in for a rough day. The guy couldn’t do anything to stop Ja’Marr Chase, who had 15 receptions and 192 yards on the day. And at this point, his numbers are probably worse than you could have imagined.
He’s averaging a 130.8 quarterback rating, his average depth when targeted is 11.4 yards, and Wilson is currently giving up 17.0 yards per completion. In five games this year, Wilson has also allowed 323 passing yards, which equals nearly 65 yards per game.
Do the math, and the third-year corner is on pace to allow 1,099 yards this season, making the 588 he surrendered during his rookie season look rather successful. At this point, it may be better to just bench Wilson and roll with the tandem of Kei’Trel Clark and Antonio Hamilton until Garrett Williams is ready.