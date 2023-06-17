Arizona Cardinals: 5 rookies who will compete for ample playing time
By Sion Fawkes
As a young football team looking at a developmental season, it’s always exciting when rookies garnered recognition at Arizona Cardinals offseason workouts.
The Arizona Cardinals have a stellar rookie class for 2023 plus one player from the International Pathway Program who could find himself making the roster as well. Below, you will meet them and four other youngsters who, if they keep seeing their rep counts increase in training camp, will compete for some extended playing time once the regular season rolls around.
So who should you keep an eye on when camp commences late next month? Here are five players to know.
5 Arizona Cardinals who will compete for playing time in July
1 - Clayton Tune, QB
There are a lot of fans who were excited when the Arizona Cardinals drafted Clayton Tune in the fifth round back in April. And with Kyler Murray on the mend, expect the rookie to take advantage of the situation as he tries to show the Redbirds he can be the guy in 2023, and perhaps beyond.
With David Blough also missing time, Tune already took advantage with a strong showing in minicamp. And his efforts paid off, as he saw some action with the first team offense during team activities, which is a positive step in his pursuit to land the QB1 job.
2 - Kei-Trel Clark, CB
It seems like Kei’Trel Clark is already a fan favorite in the desert, and that trend will continue if the smallish corner keeps playing at a high level. Despite his small size, Clark held up well against the 6’2, 209 lb Michael Wilson, indicating that no target is too big for him to handle.
And Clark is walking into a good situation when training camp commences in July. He will be competing against the likes of Antonio Hamilton and permanent newcomer to the group Isaiah Simmons for a prominent role in the defensive backfield while third round pick Garrett Williams continues to work his way back onto the field.