Arizona Cardinals: 5 rookies who will compete for ample playing time
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Paris Johnson Jr., T/G
Paris Johnson Jr. is the one player on this list guaranteed to get a lot of playing time this season at guard. But it’s important to remember that the Arizona Cardinals inevitably want Johnson to be their franchise left tackle. However, AZ Central’s Jose M. Romero revealed that Johnson also saw time at right tackle while last season’s starter Kelvin Beachum saw time on the second team.
Does this mean the Cards will swing Johnson over to right tackle throughout training camp and the preseason? If so, then Johnson could be on the fast track to play tackle in the NFL starting in Week 1 at the Washington Commanders.
4 - Michael Wilson, WR
Ever since the Arizona Cardinals drafted Michael Wilson in the third round, I’ve done nothing but claim the wideout was an absolute steal. In the offseason workouts, Wilson has proven me right so far, as he saw more than his fair share of snaps in team drills.
With DeAndre Hopkins gone, Wilson should be the frontrunner to line up opposite of Marquise Brown. And if he enjoys a solid training camp and preseason, expect him to be with the first unit come Week 1.