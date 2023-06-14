What the Arizona Cardinals depth chart should look like on offense in 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have an opportunity to start a successful transition this season. Therefore, players in their long-term plans should be playing often.
A few days ago I revealed my mini-camp edition projections for the Arizona Cardinals depth chart. Today, I’m making another round of projections, but with one major twist: What I think the depth chart SHOULD look like going into the season at this point.
My previous piece took out the should factor, and instead opted with what is most likely to happen. Therefore, the depth chart below is dramatically different from what you saw in that piece. Let’s take a look at the offense.
What the 2023 Arizona Cardinals depth chart SHOULD look like on offense
- QB: Clayton Tune, Colt McCoy, Jeff Driskel
Since we don’t know when Kyler Murray will return, I am not placing him on the initial 2023 depth chart. Instead, rookie Clayton Tune has the most potential of the three remaining quarterbacks, so he should get the nod.
Veteran Colt McCoy would be an outstanding backup and mentor for Tune. Driskel would fit well into the offense given his ability to scramble.
- RB: James Conner, Emari Demercado, Ty’Son Williams, Keaontay Ingram
While the Arizona Cardinals must get younger, James Conner should still win the RB1 job over Emari Demercado. Demercado, however, would be my pick over Ty’Son Williams and Keaontay Ingram, again from a potential-based standpoint. Ingram sticks around in this one, with Corey Clement getting cut.
- WR: Marquise Brown, Andre Baccellia
- WR: Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal, Daniel Arias III
- SR: Greg Dortch, Rondale Moore
For my receivers, I have two groups of smaller receivers complementing a group of larger pass catchers. Michael Wilson has more potential for bigger bodies, so once again, he should get the starting nod in my book. Dortch did more than enough last season to show us he’s a better fit than Rondale Moore, and Marquise Brown will be the undisputed WR1.
- TE: Trey McBride, Zach Ertz, Blake Whiteheart
On a young football team, the time has come for Zach Ertz to take a back seat when he inevitably returns to the lineup and make way for the younger McBride. As for the TE3 spot, I went with the most intriguing face in the bunch, and that belongs to Blake Whiteheart.
- LT: Josh Jones, Elijah Wilkinson
- LG: Paris Johnson, Dennis Daley
- C: Jon Gaines II, Hjalte Froholdt
- RG: Will Hernandez, Lecitus Smith
- RT: D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum
Since this article is all about the Arizona Cardinals getting younger, I bumped Josh Jones into a starting left tackle role and relegated Kelvin Beachum to a backup. D.J. Humphries is the starting right tackle in this scenario, while Paris Johnson lines up alongside Jon Gaines to forge a rookie one-two combo. Will Hernandez is still young enough to be part of the Cardinals long-term plans.
Note: The Cardinals brought in Chase Roullier the day before writing this piece. If he signs, it will be updated accordingly.