Arizona Cardinals Roster Projection 2.0: Who is going to make the final 53?
The Arizona Cardinals aren’t just locked in several position battles; there are many fringe players looking to find a spot on the roster.
By Sion Fawkes
Tight end and offensive line
Tight end: Trey McBride, Zach Ertz, Noah Togiai
Trey McBride will, and should, pass Zach Ertz as the TE1, and while I stated recently that I can see Blake Whiteheart as one of a few undrafted free agents making this team, if I had to make a projection at this very moment, Noah Togiai gets the honor. Overall, it will be interesting to see if Whiteheart or Geoff Swaim can land the TE3 job when the final cuts roll around.
Tackle: D.J. Humphries, Paris Johnson, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones; Guard: Will Hernandez, Elijah Wilkinson, Dennis Daley; Center: Hjalte Froholdt, Jon Gaines II
D.J. Humphries and Paris Johnson are locks to land the starting spots while Kelvin Beachum is the likely swing tackle. Josh Jones is also a valuable backup and that will let him stick around, along with his versatility.
Will Hernandez is the undisputed starter at one guard position, but the jury remains out for the other side. Despite this, Elijah Wilkinson and Dennis Daley are the obvious frontrunners to land the spot, and whoever loses the battle will be the backup.
Jon Gaines II continues to hold his lead over Pat Elflein, and odds are, he will end up winning the battle to be the backup center. Gaines’ versatility also gives him an advantage, while Hjalte Froholdt takes the starting job.