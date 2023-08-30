3 players the Arizona Cardinals can still trade before Week 1
Everyone knows the Cardinals are looking ahead to 2024, so why not rip a few more band-aids off?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Budda Baker, S
Earlier in the offseason, star safety Budda Baker requested a trade out of Arizona. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro is 27 years old and in the prime of his career. At this stage, it is understandable why he would not want to stick around for a rebuild.
Baker is entering the third year of a four-year deal he signed back in 2020, so the 2024 campaign will be his last under the current contract. It is safe to say the Cardinals won't be competing for a Super Bowl in 2024, and Baker won't agree to stay in Arizona by then. If the Cardinals want to cut their losses and get ample draft capital in return, right now, they should do that. In fact, they would be smart to do it.
Think about a team like the Cincinnati Bengals, for example, who would become a totally different defense with Baker in the secondary. They are already a Super Bowl contender, but adding a player like Baker could put them over the top. Even a team like the Baltimore Ravens would be a fun one with Baker.
The Cardinals could definitely trade Baker, but it's a matter of whether or not they want to do it.