Arizona Cardinals: Most rushing touchdowns in one season
By Sion Fawkes
After 35-plus yards in the desert, who has the most rushing touchdowns in a single season in Arizona Cardinals history?
Before the mid-2010s, only two players in Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals history (1988-present) had double-digit rushing touchdowns in a single season: Tim Hightower (2008) and Beanie Wells (2011). Since 2015, four players have scored in the double-digits, those being David Johnson (2016), Kenyan Drake (2020), Kyler Murray (2020), and James Conner (2021).
So of the four aforementioned players, who holds the franchise record from 1988 to present-day? That would be none other than David Johnson, who put up 16 rushing touchdowns in 2016.
That year, Johnson dominated the league, rushing for 1,239 yards on 293 carries, good for 4.2 yards per touch. Not only is this an Arizona Cardinals record, but it’s also the overall franchise record.
Johnson paces all Arizona Cardinals players in rushing touchdowns
Between 1960 and 1987, the St. Louis Cardinals had more than a few respectable running backs, but John David Crow ended up leading the team in single-season rushing touchdowns during their stay in the Gateway to the West. In 1962, Crow rushed for 14 touchdowns, which was a franchise record until Johnson passed him in 2016.
Besides his 14 rushing touchdowns, Crow also recorded 751 rushing yards on 192 attempts for 3.9 yards per carry. He also recorded another three touchdowns through the air.
Going back to the Chicago Cardinals days, the honor goes to Ernie Nevers, who scored 12 in 1929, including six in a single game. Nevers spent the 1926 and 1927 seasons playing in Duluth, Minnesota, before he joined the Chicago Cardinals for the 1929 season. He played in the Windy City until 1931.
Although it’s a passing league these days, the Arizona Cardinals enjoyed some ultra-explosive offenses during the 2010s and even at times in the early 2020s. This contributed to not only a strong passing attack, but also a powerful running game, helping to explain the overall surge in touchdowns during the time frame.
