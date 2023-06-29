Arizona Cardinals: Most rushing touchdowns in a single game
By Sion Fawkes
Landing in the desert in 1988, the Arizona Cardinals saw their fair share of productive running backs. But who scored the most rushing touchdowns in one game?
Having been in the desert for just three and a half decades of their 125-year existence, there is a huge difference over who scored the most rushing touchdowns in a single game in Arizona Cardinals history as opposed to who accomplished the feat in franchise history. If we’re talking about the entire 125-year history of the Cardinals, then none other than Ernie Nevers holds the record at six scores in a single contest.
Nevers set the record on November 28th, 1929 against the Cardinals cross-town rival, the Chicago Bears, leading the Redbirds to a 40-6 victory. In the 94-plus years since Nevers set the record, only Alvin Kamara tied him on December 25th, 2020.
The most single-game rushing touchdowns in Arizona Cardinals history is…
If we’re only talking about the Arizona Cardinals, then the honor belongs to two players: Ronald Moore and Kenyan Drake. On December 5th, 1993 against the Los Angeles Rams, Moore rushed for four touchdowns, amassing 126 yards on 29 carries, good for 4.3 yards per attempt.
Just over 26 years later, almost to the day, Drake also hit the four-touchdown mark on December 15th, 2019. That afternoon, Drake rushed for 137 yards on 22 carries, gashing the Cleveland Browns defense for 6.2 yards per carry.
Moore and Drake share the record with Wayne Morris of the St. Louis Cardinals, who also recorded four rushing touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints on October 23rd, 1977. During the game, Morris rushed for 95 yards on 25 attempts, good for 3.8 yards per carry.
Overall, in a passing league that the NFL is today, it would be tough to see anyone beating Ernie Nevers’ record. Though it’s always possible someone comes close or even ties the record, as Kamara did back in 2020.
(Statistics provided by Stat-Muse)