Arizona Cardinals select quarterback in PFF Mock Draft Simulator 3.0
This mock draft will boast a bit of a different look, as in this scenario, the Arizona Cardinals roll with a fresh face at quarterback.
By Sion Fawkes
To be clear, the motivations behind rolling with quarterback Drake Maye in PFF Simulator Mock Draft 3.0 has nothing to do with Kyler Murray’s above-average (at best) performances this season. Instead, we just need to consider the possibility of it happening, just like anything else, and we haven’t taken too deep of a dive into what could happen if the Arizona Cardinals rolled with a quarterback.
Before anything, we need to ask ourselves why general manager Monti Ossenfort would elect to draft a quarterback in the first place, and the answer is simple: In such a scenario, he and head coach Jonathan Gannon would want to bring in their own guy.
As for why Maye and not Caleb Williams, it’s because in the simulator, the Chicago Bears rolled with Williams. But Maye could also be the better, more consistent prospect, as Williams implied he’s not quite the winner many thought he was. So, beyond Drake Maye, who else went to the desert in this scenario?
Arizona Cardinals PFF Mock Draft Simulator 3.0 Results
2nd overall - Drake Maye, QB/North Carolina
For this situation to occur in real life, the Arizona Cardinals MUST find a way to trade Kyler Murray and ideally absorb the dead cap of that massive contract in 2024. This would force another year of signing next to nothing in free agency, and relying primarily on rookie deals, but as mentioned in the intro, it’s also a situation worth covering should Ossenfort and Gannon deviate in that direction.
16th overall - JC Latham, OT/Alabama
With the 16th pick, I went with the best tackle remaining on the board and per PFF, that was JC Latham. Therefore, we have a pair of young tackles slated to protect Drake Maye in this scenario, and the only position along the line needing filled is guard.
34th overall - Kamari Lassiter, CB/Georgia
Kamari Lassiter can use more size, as he’s built along the same lines of the cornerback the Arizona Cardinals just waived. Another downside with Lassiter is that he’s no ballhawk, with one career interception, but with eight passes defensed this year, that should tell you he’s got a nose for the ball.