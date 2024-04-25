Kyler Murray has a great feeling about the first round of NFL Draft
By Brandon Ray
It’s not just fans that are excited for the NFL Draft. Players across the league will soon learn who their new teammates will be for the upcoming season and one player who should be excited is Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona has two picks in tonight’s first round with the first one being at the 4th pick. The highly anticipated move that is projected to be made at that pick is the Cardinals selecting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State.
Murray showed his excitement for the day overall on X, but we all know what he is referring to…
The Cardinals are going to have a busy draft overall but they will also be one of the three teams who have two first-round picks to work with. General manager Monti Ossenfort has come in and cleaned up the mess that was left for him before arriving and he has built up for the future. He has 11 picks to work with in this draft and has the opportunity to build up a team without having to select a franchise quarterback.
Unless Arizona gets a king’s ransom offer that is impossible to decline, the Cardinals should be able to make their franchise guy happy by getting Marvin Harrison if he is still there. Along with that, Arizona will then be looking to see what the draft board gives them while they sit at the 27th pick. Will they trade up? It is a possibility, especially seeing as how the Cardinals have the fire power in draft capital to trade up to select another hopeful star prospect.
Arizona will be looking to be on the come up and what better way to do it than to get the franchise quarterback a franchise number one receiver.