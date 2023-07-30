Would the Arizona Cardinals seriously consider trading for Josh Jacobs?
Recently, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report listed Josh Jacobs as a player the Arizona Cardinals should consider acquiring, but would they?
By Sion Fawkes
There is no denying Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ talent, as he has rushed for 4,740 yards and 40 touchdowns over his first four seasons. Last year, Jacobs was nearly unstoppable, with 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns, all while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. And if he wants out of one desert, would the Arizona Cardinals consider trying to bring him to another?
It was a career year for Jacobs, and with the recent turmoil going on with his contract, it wouldn’t be surprising if he found a new home before the season began. But again, would the Cardinals be interested, and if so, should they?
Here’s what will happen: Like any competent general manager, Monti Ossenfort will pick up the phone and ask about the price regarding Jacobs. He will then hang up the phone and make an informed decision of whether pursuing Jacobs would be right for the team.
Arizona Cardinals should stay away from Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs is an outstanding running back, but he’s already heading into his fifth season. He has also racked up 1,072 rushing attempts, or 268 per season, along with 1,232 overall touches when you count his 160 career receptions. Those are red flags, given the wear Jacobs has already experienced over the early stages of his NFL career.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report outlined that the Cardinals could swap a 2024 third and a 2025 sixth round pick for Jacobs. But this price seems to be notoriously low for such a talented back who is coming off of his second Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.
We don’t know how many more seasons a bruising back like Jacobs has left, and sure, by all means, trade for him at the price Ballentine outlined. The Cardinals have room for Jacobs’ contract, and they are basically giving up nothing with a third and sixth rounder.
However, you can expect a much higher price for Jacobs, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Vegas wanted a first rounder for his services, at least in the short run. Unless Ossenfort can get Jacobs for a bargain or if he’s making five trades to contend for a championship, he needs to do himself a favor, and keep those draft picks.
Source: 1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Consider Before the 2023 Season Starts by Alex Ballentine
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)