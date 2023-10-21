4 Arizona Cardinals who need to show they're worth retaining in 2024
There are several Arizona Cardinals who may need to raise their level of play in order to remain with the team beyond this season.
By Jim Koch
Zach Ertz - Tight End
Arizona tight end Zach Ertz hasn't looked the same since his return from the torn ACL he suffered a year ago. On a couple of occasions this fall, the three-time Pro Bowler has allowed what should've been sure touchdown receptions to just slip through his hands. Both were the type of plays that Ertz would've made rather easily before last season's setback.
In his six starts for the Cards thus far in 2023, Ertz has hauled in a respectable 24 passes. Unfortunately, the 6 foot 5, 250 pounder is averaging a paltry seven yards per catch. That's an alarming number which could indicate that Ertz's days as a downfield threat in an offensive attack may be a thing of the past.
It's time for the Cardinals to expand the role of Trey McBride, the up and coming tight end who was acquired with the 55th-overall pick of the '22 draft. According to Spotrac.com, Ertz is scheduled to count over $12 million against the organization's salary cap next season. At this point, it seems very unlikely that Ossenfort would want to allocate that amount of coin for a 32-year-old who's best years are clearly behind him.