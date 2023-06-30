Arizona Cardinals: The most single-game sacks in franchise history
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have had some remarkable sack artists throughout their 120-plus-year history. Who has the most in a single game?
For years, nobody on the Arizona Cardinals reached Curtis Greer’s record of 4.5 sacks in a single game. As a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Greer set the single-game sack record against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 18th, 1983, and it stood untouched for over 35 seasons.
It wasn’t until 2020 did someone finally break Greer’s record, and that player was none other than Haason Reddick. On December 13th, 2020 in a game against the New York Giants, Reddick had the best game of his career and recorded five sacks that afternoon.
However, just nine months later, almost to the day, Chandler Jones put Reddick’s record in jeopardy when he also logged five sacks against the Tennessee Titans in a game that kicked off a 7-0 start for the Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals single-game sack leaders share a curious history
Ironically enough, there was an ongoing debate regarding Jones and Reddick following the 2020 season, since the latter’s contract had expired at the end of the year, and the former had reached the age 30 mark, yet still held value. The Cardinals could have traded Jones while his value was still high, but they instead decided to let Reddick walk.
Reddick spent one season with the Carolina Panthers before he moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles and has since become one of the most dominant EDGE rushers in the NFL. Jones left the desert following the 2021 season, and his career has, for the most part, gone to the wayside.
A curious history indeed, and one that, at the time of this writing, has come back to bite the Arizona Cardinals, who saw their top two pass rushers from the 2022 season either walk into free agency or retire. Nonetheless, Reddick’s and Jones’ respective names will, for the foreseeable future, remain side-by-side in the Cardinals record books.
(Statistics provided by Stat Muse)