The Arizona Cardinals may have a solid trading partner for Zach Ertz
With Trey McBride seeing more action last week, Zach Ertz’s role with the Arizona Cardinals may be diminishing. Will they send him elsewhere?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals could have a legitimate trading partner for Zach Ertz, and one team was recently mentioned to be a good fit for the aging tight end: The Green Bay Packers. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports listed a potential trade involving the Cards and Packers, and he stated the following:
"“Three years after reportedly inquiring about Ertz when the former Pro Bowler played for the Eagles, Green Bay has a need for an experienced safety valve in an erratic passing game featuring young QB Jordan Love. Ertz, meanwhile, would probably welcome another move while playing in rotation with younger counterpart Tre McBride on a rebuilding Arizona squad.”"- Cody Benjamin
Source: 2023 NFL trade deadline proposed deals: Derrick Henry to Buccaneers, Brian Burns to Ravens and 13 other moves by Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
With Marquise Brown currently in the rumor mill, I stated in yesterday’s piece that the Dallas Cowboys, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, could be legitimate trading partners. But shopping Ertz would make far more sense than shopping Brown, who has long had good chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray.
Arizona Cardinals trading Zach Ertz would be a huge win for Trey McBride
If the Cardinals traded Ertz for even a late-round pick, it would be a huge win for tight end Trey McBride, regardless if that trade occurs with the Packers or with someone else. So far, McBride’s PFF Grade sits at 68.1, which is the 13th best in the league out of 68 qualified tight ends.
His reception grade sits at 72.6, which far exceeds that of Ertz’s and TE3 Geoff Swaim’s grades. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Ertz has a solid 80 percent catch percentage on 15 targets, but PFF only has him listed with 14 targets, which gives him an 85.7 percentage with 12 receptions on the year.
He also has 11.8 yards per reception with 141 receiving yards, plus 5.3 yards per reception after the catch, and quarterback Joshua Dobbs has an elite 108.6 quarterback rating when throwing his way. With Ertz going elsewhere, McBride should most definitely take the next step, but if Benjamin’s take morphs into reality, the Packers will win, too.
Ertz isn’t the player that he once was, but he’s still a sure handed target despite letting a few easy passes get away from him. He would also make for a sound veteran presence in the Green Bay locker room, something a young Packers team can lean on.
(Statistics and grades provided by PFF [subscription] and Pro-Football-Reference)