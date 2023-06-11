Arizona Cardinals: Stealing one player from every NFC West foe before 2023 season
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals look like the NFC West’s weak sister. But when the inevitable cut season comes, they could bolster their lineup with familiar players.
With training camps opening between 40 and 50 days from now, we will hear quite a few names being thrown around as potential cut candidates from all over the league. The Arizona Cardinals will have more than a few names on that list, and so will their NFC West rivals.
And as you know, the Cardinals still need to fill a few gaps on their roster. So maybe they fill a few positions of need with those potential cut candidates from within their division.
Below, you will find three players that may not make the 53-man roster of their respective teams, giving the Redbirds a potential golden opportunity to sign them.
One player from each NFC West team the Arizona Cardinals can acquire
1 - Ambry Thomas, CB/San Francisco 49ers
A former third round pick, Ambry Thomas hasn’t quite fit into the San Francisco 49ers as they may have otherwise hoped. He’s started just five of a possible 34 regular season games, has recorded just 36 tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception. Last season, he saw his playing time tank, so the talented yet underachieving Thomas could be on his way out of San Francisco if he fails to impress throughout training camp and the preseason.
A change of scenery from California to the desert could work wonders for a player of Thomas’ caliber. If Garrett Williams and Kei-Trel Clark still need time to adjust, and if the Cards aren’t happy with the crop of corners behind Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, and Christian Matthew, Thomas could be an under-the-radar pickup if the Niners cut him.
2 - Bryant Koback, RB/Seattle Seahawks
With the Seattle Seahawks taking a pair of running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft to go with DeeJay Dallas and Kenneth Walker Jr., Bryant Koback is the most expendable running back in the backfield. And while he’s only spent time on practice squads in the past, he has intriguing size and collegiate numbers from 2018 to 2021 to perhaps pique the Arizona Cardinals interest.
Look for the Seahawks to cut Koback following camp, and running back-needy teams like the Cardinals could be interested in giving the second-year back a chance to prove himself. Currently, the Cards have nothing to lose at RB2, and if neither Keaontay Ingram, Emari Demercado, Ty’Son Williams, or Corey Clement look promising, general manager Monti Ossenfort may go out on a limb here.
3 - Jordan Fuller, S/Los Angeles Rams
While I expect Budda Baker to be there in training camp and subsequently the regular season along with Jalen Thompson, it’s also clear the Arizona Cardinals have nothing behind the duo. If an injury occurs, then the Cards are in big trouble at the position.
About a month-and-a-half ago, Bret Stuter of our sister site, Ramblin’ Fan, mentioned Jordan Fuller as a potential cut candidate. While they said this could happen after the draft, Fuller remains on the roster as of now, but the Rams added five rookie safeties (one via the draft, and four as undrafted free agents) who could ultimately supplant Fuller.
While he is the most productive of the bunch, Fuller has also struggled to stay healthy, which could further prompt the Rams to get rid of him before the season begins. In this case, the Rams just won’t risk starting Fuller, only to risk him suffering yet another injury.
Fuller could cost some money, but the Cards have enough cap space to sign him as insurance. This would put the injury-prone but productive safety on a “pitch count,” preserving him to only take the field in certain packages.