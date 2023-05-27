Ranking all 5 running backs on the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have a talented back in James Conner, but they don’t have much more behind him. Or are they in better shape than many believe?
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Arizona Cardinals upgraded their running backs before the regular season began. Next to James Conner, you have basically nothing, as Keaontay Ingram struggled when given a chance, while Corey Clement and Ty’Son Williams have limited ceilings.
Emari Demercado is intriguing, but as an undrafted rookie, he has more than an uphill battle to climb if he wants to make the roster. And again, there is the possibility that the Redbirds roll with a free agent before the season begins if no one listed below impresses them.
So how does this group rank? Keep reading for the rundown.
All five running backs for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals ranked
5 - Keaontay Ingram
Keaontay Ingram played in 12 games last season and logged 22 carries for 60 yards, good for just 2.2 yards per carry. He also had four receptions on five targets for 21 yards. Overall, Ingram’s play was uninspiring, and it’s likely he will be cut in training camp unless he shows exponential growth.
If Arizona brings in another back, then Ingram is most certainly the odd man out. His best chance to make the squad is if he proves his value in another avenue, like special teams.
4 - Emari Demercado
I resisted the temptation to rank Emari Demercado higher, but the truth is, all three backs ahead of him have at least established themselves as serviceable when pressed into action. Meanwhile, Demercado has yet to play a single down in the NFL.
However, the intriguing back never had much of a chance to prove his worth in college, so if he gets an extended look with the Arizona Cardinals, don’t be surprised if he climbs in these rankings by the time the regular season rolls around. He’s definitely one to watch in a couple of months.