5 Arizona Cardinals whose stocks skyrocketed in loss to Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals may have lost in a blowout, but there was still plenty to like in this one as five players saw their stocks increase exponentially.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Krys Barnes
Speaking of Krys Barnes, he too had an outstanding game, generating four tackles and one stop behind the line. Formerly an undrafted rookie in 2020, Barnes has been a productive player throughout his first three NFL seasons, and that trend looks as though it will continue in the desert.
Expect Barnes to forge a better-than-advertised duo with Kyzir White, who was also signed during the offseason. If Barnes can keep increasing his stock during the regular season, he might just remain in an Arizona Cardinals uniform for more than just the foreseeable future.
4 - Kaden Davis
Kaden Davis has enjoyed a pair of solid outings. After he caught two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 vs. the Denver Broncos, Davis came back and had two more receptions for 29 yards.
Because we already know who will be the Cardinals top five receivers this season, it would be a shocker to see Davis land on the 53-man roster. But at this point, the practice squad is a more than realistic option.