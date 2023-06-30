Arizona Cardinals: Who has the most tackles in a single game?
By Sion Fawkes
Every NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals included, has seen their fair share of sure tacklers. But who recorded the most tackles in a single game?
The Arizona Cardinals have seen several players with a knack for tracking down and tackling ball carriers. Names like Pat Tillman, Budda Baker, Karlos Dansby, and Tyrann Mathieu stand out. But none of them hold the title of the most tackles in a single game.
Instead, the coveted title belongs to Eric Green, who recorded 15 stops against the St. Louis Rams on November 20th, 2005. Even more interesting is the fact that all of Green’s tackles were solo tackles.
Since Green’s feat, only Karlos Dansby and Greg Toler have come close to breaking Green’s record. On October 7th, 2007, Dansby recorded 15 combined tackles, but he loses the tiebreaker since just 14 of them were solo stops. Toler had 13 tackles, all solo, on September 12th, 2010.
Eric Green had a short and forgettable career with the Arizona Cardinals
Eric Green played just four seasons in the NFL from 2005 until 2008. He saw just 51 games for the Redbirds and 33 total starts, with 169 combined tackles, and 152 solo. He never started over 11 games with the Cardinals during his four seasons with the team.
In 2009, he moved on to the Miami Dolphins and to the San Francisco 49ers, but he never played in a single game with either team. In 2010, with no takers in the NFL, he moved on to the short-lived United Football League and spent time with the Omaha Nighthawks in 2010 and 2011.
Most of the surest tacklers from the Arizona Cardinals are players who you may know about. But Eric Green is one player who, thanks to his short, four-year stint as mainly a part-time starter in the desert, that you may have forgotten about.
(Statistics and historical data provided by Stat-Muse and Pro-Football-Reference)