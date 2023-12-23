The other Arizona Cardinals tight end could enjoy an epic end to the season
While Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride evolves into a player opponents must game plan around, Elijah Higgins is looking to forge his own path.
By Sion Fawkes
It’s true that Trey McBride is becoming that player opposing defenses will be forced to account for, but the Arizona Cardinals may have another tight end on the horizon. Elijah Higgins, who will see more action this week thanks to Zach Ertz’s recent release and Geoff Swaim heading to injured reserve, has eight catches on 11 targets for 93 yards, a touchdown, and 11.6 yards per reception.
Sure, it’s true that garbage time helped Higgins’ overall numbers, but nevertheless, he’s shown enough to convince the Cardinals to give him a look as the No. 2 tight end this week. And the former sixth-round pick for the Miami Dolphins could be in for a big game this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
With quarterback Kyler Murray undoubtedly looking to his tight ends these days, Higgins has a chance to be the No. 2 target overall now that it’s been confirmed receiver Marquise Brown won’t play this week.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins could also enjoy a fine trio of games
Since Swaim won’t return this year, it means Higgins will have all three remaining games to show he can be a long-term answer as the No. 2 tight end. He will see more meaningful playing time in Week 16, and he will especially have his work cut out for him in Week 17, given the tall task of facing a talented Philadelphia Eagles team that is looking to get back and stay on track.
The Week 18 outing vs. the Seattle Seahawks could end up as nothing more than a game between two non-playoff contenders, and in the eyes of many, that would render the contest meaningless. But for a player like Elijah Higgins and others looking to increase their respective roles for the following season, such a game will mean a lot.
Higgins’ first chance to show he can be the TE2 going forward will occur this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. And if he passes the test, it will serve as a major confidence boost before the Cardinals head into Philadelphia before ultimately returning home to close out the season vs. Seattle.
(Statistics provided by PFF)