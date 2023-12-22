Is Marquise Brown playing this week? Latest injury news for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16
The Arizona Cardinals have a few players listed on the injury report for Week 16, so let’s check out their respective statuses.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals will need to rely on Michael Wilson to step up as the No. 1 receiver since Marquise Brown will miss the Redbirds Week 16 matchup in Chicago with a heel injury. It’s been a lingering issue for Brown, and it’s been a major reason why he’s had no production over the past two games. Greg Dortch, who has a shoulder injury, is currently questionable for the contest.
The Cards will also be without a pair of cornerbacks in Garrett Williams (knee) and Bobby Price (quad). Meanwhile, cornerback Antonio Hamilton (calf) is questionable while fellow defensive back Andre Chachere is also questionable with a shoulder injury. EDGE rusher Victor Dimukeje is also 50-50 with a foot injury.
Arizona Cardinals could be thin at receiver and corner for the game
We saw how ineffective the receiving unit was last week, and if Dortch can’t go this Sunday, the Cards will be forced to roll with Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal, and Rondale Moore as their top three. This could once again force quarterback Kyler Murray to target tight ends Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins often, as they proved to be much more reliable pass-catchers last week.
Defensively, Marco Wilson could find himself back in the lineup to help out at corner. Wilson, who has seen little action since getting benched, may have a chance to use Week 16 as one last-ditch effort to redeem what has been an awful season. Starling Thomas V, who has logged four starts, will also see playing time.
Overall, the Arizona Cardinals seem to be healthy in most of their other units heading into Week 16. But being thin at corner could foreshadow another long afternoon for the secondary, and with so few receivers, that too could turn into a hindrance this weekend.
Source: Injury Report: Week 16 vs Bears by Zach Gershman, AZCardinals.com