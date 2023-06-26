Arizona Cardinals tight ends are a whole lot better than advertised
By Jim Koch
Zach Ertz and Trey McBride could be a lethal combination for an Arizona Cardinals offense that is being completely overlooked.
When examining the Arizona Cardinals 2023 roster, it's hard not to notice how undermanned the squad is at a bunch of spots. This season appears to be a wash, as general manager Monti Ossenfort and company attempt to rebuild the team. It's not all bad in Cardinals land, however.
One area of the club that may not be getting as much love as it deserves is the tight end position. With Zach Ertz and Trey McBride in the mix, the Cards possess an outstanding combination of experience and youth at the spot. Will new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing manage to take advantage of such a talented duo?
Petzing arrived from the Cleveland Browns, bringing with him ideas from an offensive system that utilized not one, but two tight ends last fall. David Njoku, a seventh-year NFL veteran, hauled in 58 passes for 628 yards and four touchdowns for the Browns. Harrison Bryant, a fourth-round draft pick back in 2020, contributed 31 receptions, 239 receiving yards and a score to the Cleveland attack.
Arizona Cardinals offense could benefit greatly from the presence of Zach Ertz and Trey McBride
While Njoku and Bryant are certainly capable contributors, Ertz and McBride could be even better. The 32-year-old Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler who, when healthy, has been a force to be reckoned with for the Arizona passing game. McBride, a 6 foot 4, 260 pounder, flashed superstar potential at times last year as a second-round selection.
Of course, any success the pair could experience in 2023 depends heavily on how fast Ertz can heal from the torn ACL he suffered last November. There have been indications that the 6 foot 5, 250 pounder will be back in time for the regular-season opener. That would be highly-beneficial for a Cardinals offensive unit that is expected to struggle mightily during the upcoming campaign.
McBride is expected to play a much more vital role in '23, which should hopefully result in more points on the scoreboard for the Redbirds. Playing alongside Ertz will make things a whole lot easier for both players. It will be up to Petzing and his cohorts to get the best out of such a valuable twosome.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)