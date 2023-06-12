Predicting the Arizona Cardinals depth chart for 2023 (mini-camp edition)
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are still a good month and a half from kicking off training camp and summer vacation is around the corner. So let’s make some predictions.
The Arizona Cardinals are fast approaching training camp, and while you may ask why I just said ‘fast’ at roughly 40-plus days out from when rookies report, it’s only another six weeks. And the older I get, the faster those six weeks get.
Anyway, as I have done before the NFL Draft and directly afterward, it’s once again time to make an updated prediction for the 53-man roster. This one stands out since it no longer includes former star wideout, DeAndre Hopkins. I’ve also decided not to include quarterback Kyler Murray here as he will likely begin the season on the PUP list.
Predicting the Arizona Cardinals Week 1 depth chart for 2023
Quarterback
Clayton Tune, Colt McCoy, David Blough
Clayton Tune kicks things off as the Week 1 starter following a battle with training camp Colt McCoy and David Blough for the starting job. McCoy takes the QB2 spot while Blough becomes the third man on the depth chart. Ultimately, Kyler Murray, who could begin the season on the PUP list, will make his inevitable return.
Running Back
James Conner, Corey Clement, Ty’Son Williams, Emari Demercado
In this latest edition, the Arizona Cardinals keep James Conner as their RB1 while Corey Clement and Ty’Son Williams, two backs who have put up solid numbers when given the chance in this league, will spell him in what should be a run-first attack. Emari Demercado edges out Keaontay Ingram for the fourth spot.
Receiver
Marquise Brown, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Zach Pascal, Rondale Moore, Daniel Arias III
Marquise Brown is the inevitable WR1 after DeAndre Hopkins’ departure while Michael Wilson becomes the big target lining up opposite of Brown. Greg Dortch fills in at slot receiver while Jonathan Gannon favorite Zach Pascal also wins a slot role. Rondale Moore provides depth while Daniel Arias III sticks around on special teams.