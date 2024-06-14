Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 free agent signees who will outplay their contract
By Brandon Ray
In this offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, Monti Ossenfort has proved why he is the best leader to change the organization for the better. The Cardinals are in a much better position to succeed this season than we could have ever imagined. With the way the Cardinals have performed the last two seasons, they are being overlooked and not talked about enough. However, that is the way it should be while the Cardinals prepare for this season. They will be a surprising team in the NFL that turns a lot of heads with everything they have done.
When free agency started back in March, the Cardinals heavily addressed the defensive side of the ball early on but managed to bring in key players on offense. Ossenfort has been big on not overpaying and seeing what the value is in each situation. There are three free agent Cardinals signees that Ossenfort signed to the Cardinals and there are reasons to believe that they will outplay their contract in 2024.
Here are the three new Cardinals that will overachieve in 2024.
OT Jonah Williams
The Cardinals made the tough, yet necessary decision to release longtime franchise offensive tackle D.J. Humphries. Almost immediately after the news of Humphries being released became public, Ossenfort signed for Cincinnati Bengal Jonah Williams to a two-year deal. It would then be announced that Williams will play right tackle this season, which will move Paris Johnson over to the left side.
Williams has had his fair share of injuries, but he brings valuable experience to the Cardinals. He was the Bengals’ left tackle during their Super Bowl run and made the switch from left tackle to right tackle last season. He gets a fresh start with a new team and doesn’t need to worry about any immediate competition. However, the Cardinals drafted offensive tackle Christian Jones in the fifth-round this year so there is potential competition for next season. Williams will need to outperform his contract to avoid any potential serious competition next season in Arizona.