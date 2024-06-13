Cardinals fans will love what Monti Ossenfort said about Kyler Murray
By Brandon Ray
Most Cardinals fans, if not all would say that Monti Ossenfort is the right person to help build the Arizona Cardinals back up from the mess it was in not too long ago. However, sometimes getting a new general manager in the building can be a bad sign for current players on the roster. While some players have come and gone under Ossenfort, one player that has the trust and support is quarterback Kyler Murray.
It’s been a rough going for Murray lately, having to come back from a torn ACL he suffered late in 2022 which had him miss over half of the season last year. When he was able to return, he showed signs of the old Kyler Murray that had dynamic playmaking abilities. He now has an improved offense to elevate the Cardinals.
On NFL Network hosted by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Monti Ossenfort talked about how Murray has had a lot to deal with since his knee injury along with having to getting to meet new teammates, coaches and a learning a new offense. Ossenfort also praised Murray for his ability to grow in his leadership and being able to “embrace” the change within Arizona.
This is a big year coming up for Murray and having the support from the front office is great news for Cardinals fans. When the Cardinals drafted Murray with the first overall pick in 2019, there was an expectation that Arizona would be able to accomplish big goals with the dynamic playmaker. While things have not gone accordingly, the Cardinals are a much better team with Murray than without.
When the season kicks off in Week 1 at Buffalo, the Cardinals are going to look like a new team but with the same quarterback who is back in full health and seems to have a much better supporting cast.