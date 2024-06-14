Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 free agent signees who will outplay their contract
By Brandon Ray
WR Zay Jones
Follwoing the NFL Draft, the Cardinals signed veteran wide receiver Zay Jones to a one-year deal, in which Jones had chose the Cardinals over teams like the Titans, Cowboys and Chiefs. Jones spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he was able to find the most success he has had since being drafted in 2017. After the Jaguars released Jones, this gave the Cardinals a great option at bringing in a veteran into the wide receiver room.
Jones has a prove-it deal with the Cardinals in 2024, but he can help with not only being productive, but also mentoring the younger guys like Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson, both whom saw real action for the first time last season. In addition, Jones is a perfect slot receiver where if Kyler Murray is not able to hit is first two looks, Jones would be an excellent security blanket and can do some serious damage to opposing defenses.
While there will be a good amount of options for Murray in the passing game, Jones has an advantage as the veteran to be the trusted receiver that Murray goes to in crucial moments.