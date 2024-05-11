Signing of Zay Jones shows Arizona Cardinals mean business going into 2024
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals made a splash post NFL Draft by signing veteran wide receiver Zay Jones to a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million. After drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round of the draft, Monti Ossenfort decided to bring in a more veteran presence and adding Jones is a perfect fit for the Cardinals’ offense. Jones has found stability in his career in the past two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and now he will look to bring stability to the Cardinals’ wide receiver room. Outside of Harrison Jr., the Cardinals did not have the best receiver room. While they have promising young players in Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson, a veteran presence was much needed.
When Ian Rapoport reported the news, there was something interesting that was noted. After being released by the Jaguars, Jones had visited the Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Cowboys were a playoff team last year that needed a receiver after releasing Michael Gallup. The Titans have had one of the busiest offseasons and are looking to take back the AFC South, and the Chiefs are coming off their second Super Bowl championship.
Not going to the Titans? That is understandable. Choosing not to go to the Cowboys? That is also understandable. However, not going to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is a big statement. Jones chose the Cardinals, who are 8-26 over the last two years over the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champs. Not to mention, the Chiefs need more receivers and Jones would have been a solid addition.
Instead, Jones decides to come to Arizona and it shows what Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon are trying to do to turn around the franchise. Getting a player like Jones means that the Cardinals are always going to look to get better at the right price. Ossenfort and the front office get themselves a low risk/high reward deal with Jones.