Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 Players with a point to prove in 2023
Marco Wilson/Cornerback
Now that Byron Murphy Jr. has moved on via free agency, Marco Wilson inherits the number one cornerback spot on the Arizona Cardinals depth chart for now. The question is whether he is built for the job and will he be able to handle the enormous responsibility of having to cover the elite wide receivers in the NFL.
Wilson led the team in interceptions last season with three, and he also led the Cardinals in passes defended. Will Wilson take another leap with his development in his third season? Wilson's only competition appears to be Christian Matthew, Kris Boyd and rookies Garrett Williams, and Quavian White, but the job is expected to be his for the taking.
If cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith can come in and motivate Wilson and help him reach his potential by pushing him to the limit, then he could have a breakout season. I'm sure Wilson also kept the receipts on how many teams passed up on him in the draft due to character concerns and the famous cleat throwing incident when he was at the University of Florida. This is his golden opportunity to show those teams that they made a mistake when they passed up on him and this is his chance to make those teams regret that decision.