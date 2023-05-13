Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 Players with a point to prove in 2023
Rondale Moore/Receiver
Amid rumors of the team trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore's presence becomes more important with the uncertainty of Hopkins being on the opening day roster. Even though Marquise Brown is expected back fully healthy, the plan was for Moore to become a major weapon who is versatile and can produce big plays.
He has shown flashes of what he is capable of doing when healthy but Moore has been limited due to injuries and only play in a total of eight games last season. During that small sample size Moore impressed with 41 catches for 414 yards and a touchdown and the sky is the limit for him if he can remain healthy for an entire season.
It remains to be seen just exactly how Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing plan to utilize Moore as he could become a major asset for a potentially explosive offense. The scary part is Moore's ability to carry the ball as he can also line up in the backfield or in the slot as a decoy making him effective on jet sweeps and reverses.
If Moore gets any room to maneuver in the open field, look out. He can also be utilized on special teams returning punts and kickoffs. Petzing would be wise to design some plays to take advantage of Moore's special skill set and try to put the ball in his hands as much as possible. We know that he has the talent but the challenge is for Moore to stay healthy as a breakout season could be on the horizon.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)