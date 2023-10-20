Arizona Cardinals: 3 potential trade destinations for Marquise Brown
The Arizona Cardinals could be sending more Keim guys out of town come the NFL trade deadline, and Marquise Brown is one big name they may put on the block.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Buffalo Bills
No contending team is more inconsistent offensively than the Buffalo Bills, as through six games, they have put up offensive clinics on three different occasions in Weeks 2, 3, and 4. Unfortunately, the Bills have also scored just 16, 20, and 14 points in their other three games, including their previous two.
While Buffalo could end up on a hot streak come playoff time (if they end up making it, that is), it’s clear they need at least one more piece to get more consistent offensively. As with Lamb, Brown also complements Stefon Diggs well, and he could also form a dynamic trio in a group that also includes Gabriel Davis.
This would give quarterback Josh Allen arguably the NFL’s best pass-catching group with three good receivers, plus tight ends Dalton Kinkaid and Dawson Knox. If Brown ends up in the City of Good Neighbors, then perhaps the Bills can finally break through that threshold and beat the Chiefs if they end up facing one another in the playoffs.
