Should Arizona Cardinals trade down on Day 2?
The Arizona Cardinals have the 33rd overall pick on Day 2, but there are a few quarterback-needy teams picking behind them. Do they trade down?
The Arizona Cardinals could land another first-round caliber talent as the NFL Draft continues tonight with Rounds 2 and 3. And with the 33rd pick, the Cards could easily swap spots with a team looking to take a quarterback thanks to the fact Will Levis and Hendon Hooker, two talents who were projected to go in the first round, are still on the board.
The Los Angeles Rams are picking three slots behind the Cards at 36th overall, but it’s hard to envision the Redbirds trading spots with LA unless general manager Monti Ossenfort and Company believe both Levis and Hooker will be perennial busts. If that were the case, then by all means, trade with LA, but don’t expect it to occur.
Will the Arizona Cardinals trade down on Day 2?
You do, however, got the New Orleans Saints, who may want to snag a quarterback in the second round to groom behind Derek Carr, though this is also unlikely. The Tennessee Titans could be in the mix if they want to draft for the future, though doing so means they’re already giving up on Malik Willis.
Ditto for the Atlanta Falcons. However, taking Bijan Robinson in the first round basically implies they’re more than okay with Desmond Ridder. The Washington Commanders at #47, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at #50 are two teams to look out for, however, as neither have inspiring options at the moment.
The downside? The Cards are basically giving up on taking anyone else who was slated for the first round last night, like Joey Porter Jr. or Keion White. Plus, with four picks on Day 2, they have, at the moment, more than enough draft capital to fulfill many team needs.
So at first glance, I’m saying it would be smarter that they stay at #33, and grab someone like Joey Porter Jr., or perhaps a center, or a defensive tackle. But if there is a player they like toward the end of Round 2 AND they can accumulate even more selections in Round 3, then why not?