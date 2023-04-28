Top 5 players the Arizona Cardinals can draft on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals hold the second pick tomorrow night, and there is still plenty of talent to invest in. Here are five players they can take.
The Arizona Cardinals cashed in big when they selected Paris Johnson with the sixth pick. Now, they will be a bit busier on Day 2 of the draft, as they have four picks thanks to the numerous trades they made before and during the first round.
So who will general manager Monti Ossenfort roll with tomorrow night? There is still plenty of talent out there for the Cards to hit not one, but perhaps a couple of home runs. Let’s meet five possible selections.
5 players the Arizona Cardinals can draft tomorrow night
1 - Joey Porter Jr., CB/Penn State
At 6’2, 195lb, Joey Porter Jr. has the sheer size to compete with any receiver in the NFC West. If the Arizona Cardinals are looking for a corner who can come in and start across from Marco Wilson the second training camp rolls around in July, Porter will be that player.
2 - Keeanu Benton, DT/Wisconsin
Defensive tackle remains a huge position of need, and Keeanu Benton can be the force they need to plug up the middle. Last season, Benton registered 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks against Big Ten competition. He’s more than capable of withstanding the NFL game early.
3 - Joe Tippmann, C/Wisconsin
The Cards could roll with either Joe Tippmann or John Michael Schmitz either with the 33rd pick, or with one of their three third round selections. While I’m a big fan of Schmitz, Tippmann could possibly be the better of the two. Per ESPN, he’s ranks as the 11th best player available, while Schmitz sits at 19th.
4 - Keion White, DE/Georgia Tech
Keion White is another player I was big on, and I even had him going to the Redbirds in my final mock draft. White’s big 2022 at Georgia Tech caught my eye, when he logged 7.5 sacks and 14.0 for loss. He could immediately join Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders in a rotational role.
5 - Jalin Hyatt, WR/Tennessee
Although the Arizona Cardinals have yet to trade DeAndre Hopkins, it doesn’t mean they won’t go after a receiver. If Jalin Hyatt falls in the second round ,what’s not to say Ossenfort doesn’t make a move and trade up for a guy who caught 67 passes for 15 touchdowns last season? Not likely, but in the NFL Draft, you can’t rule anything out.
(Statistics provided by Sports-Reference/CFB)