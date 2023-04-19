Arizona Cardinals: Trading Budda Baker to Denver would make sense
The Arizona Cardinals will inevitably trade star safety Budda Baker, and the Denver Broncos would make a logical landing spot.
Budda Baker and the Arizona Cardinals are not seeing eye to eye. And as it stands, he holds more power over the Redbirds.
Baker’s in the same position DeShaun Watson was in during his final season in Houston, when the quarterback sat out the 2021 season after the Houston Texans refused to trade him.
That said, the Cards are just losing out if they try to prolong the inevitable. And at this point, Baker remains one of the best safeties in the NFL, so a plethora of organizations would benefit from acquiring him.
If he goes a season without playing, there is a strong likelihood his value will backslide. If the Cards trade him now, they can definitely acquire either a first round pick, or in some cases, a viable player who could come in and help the team win in 2023.
Arizona Cardinals should look to trade Budda Baker to the Denver Broncos
While the Denver Broncos don’t have a first round pick to give up for Baker, they have two young, viable pass catching targets that they can swap for Baker in Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. It’s worth noting Baker and Sutton are the same age, and given the latter’s productivity, he would make fair trade compensation, especially with a potential DeAndre Hopkins trade on the horizon.
However, with a player of Baker’s caliber, Jeudy would be the better option. Coming off of a 67 catch, 972 yard, and six touchdown season at age 23, it’s clear that Jeudy has a bright future in the NFL. And since Baker is still young and among the best safeties in football, swapping him for Jeudy would make for the ultimate win-win situation should such a trade occur.
Albert Breer of SI wrote about such a possibility earlier this week. In his column, Breer stated the following:
“So if I’m, say, the Broncos, with Vance Joseph there, and I have a young receiver to spare for a team that might need one post–DeAndre Hopkins, would I think about it? I sure would.”
Time will be the ultimate teller in what the Cardinals decide to do with Baker. But if I were general manager Monti Ossenfort, I’m calling the Broncos to see if I can pull off a deal before the NFL Draft.
