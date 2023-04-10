The Arizona Cardinals have the ultimate power play in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have six other clubs interested in their third overall pick, and general manager Monti Ossenfort needs to cash in.
Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are often regarded as the third and fourth-best quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, respectively. But that doesn’t mean quarterback-needy teams aren’t interested.
For one, while neither quarterback has enjoyed outstanding production in college, they both look the part and could even be more physically gifted than C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. That raised their value, and Monti Ossenfort shouldn’t hesitate to demand a Ricky Williams-type of deal with another team.
What did the trade comprise? The New Orleans Saints acquired Washington’s fifth overall pick back in 1999 for their entire draft, plus their first and third-round picks in 2000.
Earlier, I wrote pieces on potential trade packages from specific teams, but if there is that much demand for the pick, Ossenfort needs to keep upping the ante, literally until draft day. I mean, I’m talking about a flat out bidding competition for the third pick.
Arizona Cardinals could demand a Ricky Williams type of trade
If a team feels they are only a quarterback away from success, then they should have no trouble making such a trade. Or, if they feel someone like Levis or Richardson will help them become Super Bowl contenders in a year or so, perhaps in a Patrick Mahomes-esque way, then again, they should have zero issues in giving up such compensation.
Mahomes is leading a dynasty over in Kansas City, and if you remember correctly, he wasn’t the most polished prospect coming out of school. Sure, Mahomes put up statistics you would expect, but he couldn’t win often at the collegiate level.
Then again, Kliff Kingsbury was his head coach, so perhaps we shouldn’t have expected much in the W-L category to begin with. Anyway, you should get the point. Ossenfort has a power play, and it’s one he must take full advantage of, which will help him augment the process in ultimately building the Arizona Cardinals into a winner.
